Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 609 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

