Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,281,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $55.90 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

