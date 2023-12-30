Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $410.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.91 and a 200-day moving average of $386.46. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

