Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 3,000,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,747,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 417.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 78,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,241. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

