USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $105,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

