United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

