Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 248,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 585,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,308. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

