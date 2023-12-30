U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.66. The stock had a trading volume of 151,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,224. The firm has a market cap of $401.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

