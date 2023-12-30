U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,587 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,587 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 4,262,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,734,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

