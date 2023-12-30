U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.12. The company had a trading volume of 855,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,378. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

