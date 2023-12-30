U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

