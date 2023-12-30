Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Twilio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.73.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

