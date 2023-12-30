Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,617 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

