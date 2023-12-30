Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
