Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.