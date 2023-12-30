The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
DXYN stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
