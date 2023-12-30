The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

