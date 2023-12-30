The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

