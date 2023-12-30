Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

