Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.46.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,143 shares of company stock valued at $216,893. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

