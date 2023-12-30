Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.75

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 2090408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.17 ($0.08).

Synairgen Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of £12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

