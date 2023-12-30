Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,352. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.