Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

