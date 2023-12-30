StockNews.com Lowers Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $286.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.94. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

