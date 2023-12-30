StockNews.com Lowers Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaia

Institutional Trading of Gaia

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132,664.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

