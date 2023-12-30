StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.