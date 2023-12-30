StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

