StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.70.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

