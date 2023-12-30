StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth $74,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 31.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

