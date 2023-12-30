StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

