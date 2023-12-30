StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
