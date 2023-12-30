Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.42

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 23008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$118.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

