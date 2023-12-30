SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 6,692,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.