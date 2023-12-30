SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

