SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 8,970,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,860,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,251 shares of company stock worth $411,031. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 346,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

