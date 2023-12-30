Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 10,537 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NEE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 981,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

