Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 232,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,813. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.37. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

