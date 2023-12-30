Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.90. 233,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,484. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

