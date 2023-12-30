Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) PT Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

