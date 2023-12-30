Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,799 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 21,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 227,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,814,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

