Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Grows By 375.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

