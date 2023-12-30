SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

