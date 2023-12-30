Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.