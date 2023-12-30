Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 224,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 52,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.07. 3,550,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.