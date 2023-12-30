Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.