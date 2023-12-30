Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $747,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

