RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

