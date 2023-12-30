RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 4,624,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

