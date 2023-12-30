Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $595.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

