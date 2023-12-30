Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

