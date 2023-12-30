Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.05.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

