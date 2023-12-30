Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 21,346,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

