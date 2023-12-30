Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.