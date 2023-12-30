Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 210,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 793,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after acquiring an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 586,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

